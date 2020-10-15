Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.26 million.

Shares of BAND opened at $190.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.64. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.25.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

