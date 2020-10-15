Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $190.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

BAND stock opened at $190.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.64. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.77 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

