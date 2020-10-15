Bank of America Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $65.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.96% from the stock’s current price.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 84,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,241,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,660,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,624,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,890,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.