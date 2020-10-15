Bank of America Boosts Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $150.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

PTON stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.04. The company had a trading volume of 303,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052,345. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $1,246,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,486.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $570,333.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,496 shares of company stock valued at $63,051,505 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. FMR LLC increased its stake in Peloton by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Peloton by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Peloton by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton by 966.0% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,994,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

