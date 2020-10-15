Bank of America Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $150.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $151.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Saia by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Saia by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $2,704,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.