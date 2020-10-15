Bank of America Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $235.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.96.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $6.23 on Thursday, reaching $282.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,646. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen has a 1 year low of $220.01 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 113.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Biogen by 433.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

