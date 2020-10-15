Bank of America Increases Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $170.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $151.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

NYSE:ABG traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,785. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.73. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,941,000 after buying an additional 299,237 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after acquiring an additional 620,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 277,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 466,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

