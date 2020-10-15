Bank of America Increases Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $185.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $157.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.96.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.03. 674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $128.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

