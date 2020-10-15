Bankwell Financial Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bankwell Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 12.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $336,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

