Barclays Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €12.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.03 ($14.16).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €11.28 ($13.27) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.88. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €14.41 ($16.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

