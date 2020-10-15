Barclays Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €73.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.95 ($85.83).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €77.00 ($90.59) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.51. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

