Barclays Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €68.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.00 ($84.71).

SAX stock opened at €67.50 ($79.41) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €67.16 and its 200-day moving average is €61.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 566.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1-year high of €78.65 ($92.53).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

