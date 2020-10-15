Barclays’ (BARC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC stock opened at GBX 101.54 ($1.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.05.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.