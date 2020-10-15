Barclays Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $243.18 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

