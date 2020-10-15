Barclays Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $83.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAYX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,649 shares of company stock worth $14,105,522. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 307.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 300,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.1% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 96.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

