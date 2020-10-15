Barclays Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $115.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.13.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $71.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.36. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.