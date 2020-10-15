Barclays Raises BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target to $51.00

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price target increased by Barclays from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of BMC Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.68.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

