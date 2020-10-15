Barclays Raises Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $30.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.04.
NYSE JELD opened at $24.99 on Monday. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
Jeld-Wen Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
