Barclays Raises Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $30.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.04.

NYSE JELD opened at $24.99 on Monday. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

