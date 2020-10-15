Barclays Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $120.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

