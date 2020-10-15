Barclays Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.83 ($119.80).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €103.85 ($122.18) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €39.89 ($46.93) and a 12 month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion and a PE ratio of -20.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €93.64 and a 200-day moving average of €87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.