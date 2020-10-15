Barclays Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.00 ($28.24).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

