Barclays Trims Delek US (NYSE:DK) Target Price to $12.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Delek US from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE:DK opened at $11.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $850.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 30.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 108.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 595,211 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Delek US by 37.8% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $713,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

