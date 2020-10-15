Barclays Upgrades Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) to “Overweight”

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GMDMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Lucara Diamond stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

