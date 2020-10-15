Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

