Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 2,063 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,050.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

