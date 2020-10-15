Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
In related news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 2,063 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,050.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
