Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Hits $8,963.53

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 59.5% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $8,963.53 and $93.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00398360 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012663 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007801 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

