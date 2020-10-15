Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BECN. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 377,986 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $3,350,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 637,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 143,232 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.8% during the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 250,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

