Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC started coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Beazley from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Beazley has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

