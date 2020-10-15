Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Lowered to $270.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.47.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $233.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.