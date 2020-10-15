Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 83259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 792,121 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 599,618 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

