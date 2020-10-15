Bella Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $14.87 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00009015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

