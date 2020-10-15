Benchmark Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.48.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $47.56 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.