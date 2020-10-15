Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.
AMWL stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.
About American Well
There is no company description available for American Well Corp.
