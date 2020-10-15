Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMWL. Piper Sandler began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

AMWL stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Well stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

