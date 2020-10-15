Berenberg Bank Boosts Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 815

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 815 ($10.65) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 646 ($8.44) to GBX 659 ($8.61) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 701.64 ($9.17).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 734 ($9.59) on Monday. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.50 ($9.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 697.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 641.36. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21.

In related news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 15,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £104,444.90 ($136,457.93). Also, insider Karen Guerra sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.35), for a total value of £3,250.64 ($4,246.98).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

