Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€232.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €167.02 ($196.49) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is €174.57 and its 200 day moving average is €172.72.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

