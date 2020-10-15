BidaskClub Lowers Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Hold

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ASPU has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,913. The stock has a market cap of $255.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

In other Aspen Group news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,332,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

