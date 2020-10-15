BidaskClub Upgrades Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Hold

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWBI. ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 424,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 87,597 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

