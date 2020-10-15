BidaskClub Upgrades Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) to “Sell”

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Surmodics has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $566.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Surmodics in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Surmodics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

