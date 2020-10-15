BidaskClub Upgrades The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Buy

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of The Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Get The Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 587.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Middleby by 532.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.