Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($2.45) Per Share (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.47). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2020 earnings at ($11.06) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Shares of BHVN opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,508,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,008,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.25 per share, with a total value of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,511,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

