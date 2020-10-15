BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81, a PEG ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,703 shares of company stock worth $7,439,063 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 80,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

