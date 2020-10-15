Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $6,215.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 35% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

