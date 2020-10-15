BitBall (BTB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $963,818.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One BitBall token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $563,998.46 and approximately $963,818.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,418.18 or 1.00062720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001362 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000629 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00139856 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00024017 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,660,498 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

