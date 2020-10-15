BitCash Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $257,660.26 and $562,635.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00272507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01480901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitCash

BitCash is a coin. BitCash's total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash's official message board is medium.com/@BitCash . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com

Buying and Selling BitCash

BitCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

