Bitcoiin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Bitcoiin has a total market capitalization of $17,956.27 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and CoinBene. Over the last week, Bitcoiin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.03296725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00046984 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

Bitcoiin (B2G) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en . The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen . Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

