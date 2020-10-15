Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Down 18.9% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $220.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

