BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.41. BK Technologies shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 1,195 shares changing hands.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

In other BK Technologies news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 30,349 shares of company stock worth $97,000 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of BK Technologies worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.