BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

BK Technologies Co. (NYSE:BKTI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.41. BK Technologies shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 1,195 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

About BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.