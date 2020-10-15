BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $602.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $594.00 to $602.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $641.00. 3,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $646.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 30.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

