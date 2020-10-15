Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Short Interest Up 3,800.0% in September

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 200.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund in the first quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 28.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 18,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.